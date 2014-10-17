Calendar » Environment in Focus Film: ARISE

October 17, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

As part of the Antioch in Conversation series, please join Antioch University Santa Barbara's Bachelor of Arts program's presentation of "ARISE," the next Environment in Focus film event on Friday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Dawn A. Murray explores women around the world who are leading movements in environmental protection. Watch the documentary “ARISE,” a film that captures the portraits and stories of extraordinary women coming together to head the injustices against the earth and honors them as protectors, nurturers and activists.

Then learn how you can get involved in many of the organizations mentioned in the film. The event is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Fund and is open to the public free of charge. For more information, please contact Susan Gentile via email or at 805-962-8179 ext. 5178.

Antioch in Conversation is an event series designed for public engagement and dialogue about environmental and social issues that affect us on a local, national, and global basis.