Environment in Focus Film: Cowspiracy

January 22, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

"Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret" is a groundbreaking feature-length environmental documentary following an intrepid filmmaker as he uncovers the most destructive industry facing the planet today – and investigates why the world’s leading environmental organizations are too afraid to talk about it. 

This shocking yet humorous documentary reveals the absolutely devastating environmental impact large-scale factory farming has on our planet.

Each quarter, the Environmental Studies faculty in the B.A. program at Antioch University Santa Barbara and the Fund for Santa Barbara co-sponsor a collaborative series on contemporary environmental issues affecting our world for our community. Please join us - the series is free and open to the public.

Watch the trailer for "Cowspiracy" and learn more about the event at antiochsb.edu/cowspiracy.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara, The Santa Barbara Fund
  • Starts: January 22, 2015 4:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
  • Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/aic-cowspiracy/
  Antioch University Santa Barbara, The Santa Barbara Fund
 
 
 