Environment in Focus Film: Cowspiracy
"Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret" is a groundbreaking feature-length environmental documentary following an intrepid filmmaker as he uncovers the most destructive industry facing the planet today – and investigates why the world’s leading environmental organizations are too afraid to talk about it.
This shocking yet humorous documentary reveals the absolutely devastating environmental impact large-scale factory farming has on our planet.
Each quarter, the Environmental Studies faculty in the B.A. program at Antioch University Santa Barbara and the Fund for Santa Barbara co-sponsor a collaborative series on contemporary environmental issues affecting our world for our community. Please join us - the series is free and open to the public.
Watch the trailer for "Cowspiracy" and learn more about the event at antiochsb.edu/cowspiracy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara, The Santa Barbara Fund
- Starts: January 22, 2015 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/aic-cowspiracy/
- Sponsors: Antioch University Santa Barbara, The Santa Barbara Fund