Calendar » Environment in Focus Film: Cowspiracy

January 22, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

"Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret" is a groundbreaking feature-length environmental documentary following an intrepid filmmaker as he uncovers the most destructive industry facing the planet today – and investigates why the world’s leading environmental organizations are too afraid to talk about it.

This shocking yet humorous documentary reveals the absolutely devastating environmental impact large-scale factory farming has on our planet.

Each quarter, the Environmental Studies faculty in the B.A. program at Antioch University Santa Barbara and the Fund for Santa Barbara co-sponsor a collaborative series on contemporary environmental issues affecting our world for our community. Please join us - the series is free and open to the public.

Watch the trailer for "Cowspiracy" and learn more about the event at antiochsb.edu/cowspiracy.