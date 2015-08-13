Calendar » Environment in Focus film: Samsara

August 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Please join us on Thursday, August 13 from 7-9 p.m. as Antioch University Santa Barbara instructor Manuel Raya transports us to the varied worlds of sacred grounds, disaster zones, industrial complexes, and natural wonders, void of dialogue and descriptive text.

Samsara, filmed over a period of almost five years and in 25 countries, is a Sanskrit word that means “the ever turning wheel of life” and is the point of departure for the filmmakers as they search for the elusive current of interconnection that runs through our lives.

Presented by the AUSB Bachelor of Arts program as part of the Environment in Focus series, the film will screen in the Community Hall and is free and open to the public.

Visit www.antiochsb.edu/samsara to view a trailer for Samsara and for more information about the film.