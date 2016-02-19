Calendar » Environment in Focus film: “Strong at the Broken Places”

February 19, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara presents the next Environment in Focus film "Strong at the Broken Places: Turning Trauma into Recovery" on Friday, February 19 from 7-9 p.m.

"Strong at the Broken Places" is a short educational video about people devastated by trauma and loss who find common ground for their journeys to recovery.

Presented by the AUSB Bachelor of Arts program as part of the Environment in Focus series, the film will screen in the Community Hall and is free and open to the public. Oscar-winning directors Margaret Lazarus and Renner Wunderlich will be at the screening for a Q&A after the film, and BA Program Chair Dr. Dawn A. Murray will host the evening.

For more information on the event, please visit antiochsb.edu/strong or contact Susan Gentile at 805-962-8179 ext 5178.