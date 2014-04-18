Calendar » Environment in Focus: If a Tree Falls

April 18, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara hosts a screening of the Academy Award nominated documentary If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front as a part of the Environment in Focus series on Friday, April 18, from 7-9 pm, and is free and open to the public.

This film explores the tumultuous period from 1995 until early 2001 when environmentalists were clashing with timber companies and law enforcement, and tells the remarkable story of the rise and fall of the radical group called the Earth Liberation Front (ELF). It asks the hard questions in an honest exploration of environmentalism, activism, and the way we define terrorism.

After the film, AUSB’s Dr. Dawn Murray, professor in the Environmental Studies program, will facilitate conversation to extend the dialogue on these important topics. Please join us!

To watch the trailer and learn more

http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/environmental-series/

Each quarter, the Environmental Studies faculty at AUSB and the Fund for Santa Barbara co-sponsor a collaborative series on contemporary environmental issues affecting our world, free to our community. For additional information, contact Dr. Dawn Murray, BA Program Faculty at [email protected]