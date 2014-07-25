Calendar » Environment in Focus: Vanishing Cultures

July 25, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Please join us as Dr. Dawn A. Murray explores the topic of “Vanishing Cultures” – the disappearance of indigenous hunter and gatherer societies – on Friday, July 25, 7-9pm at AUSB. This community event is free and open to the public.



This program is sponsored by the Environmental Studies faculty in the BA program at AUSB, in conjunction with the Fund for Santa Barbara, as part of a quarterly series focusing on contemporary environmental issues affecting our world.

▪ Watch excerpts from the documentary “vanishing cultures” and discuss the San Bushmen, believed to be the earliest inhabitants of southern Africa. They have lived for over 80,000 years in the Kalahari Desert, and are well-known for their expert survival skills in this harsh environment.

▪ Hear a Shuar from the Amazon speak about his culture. The Shuar are an indigenous people of Ecuador and Peru. They live at the headwaters of the Marañón River. Since the discovery of oil in the upper Amazon, the Shuar have been forced to defend their lands from the collective threat of oil extraction.

▪ Learn how you can help protect these priceless habitats.

Environment in Focus is part of AUSB’s larger event series, Antioch in Conversation, a forum designed for public engagement and dialogue about social issues that affect us on a local, national, and global basis.

For more info:

