Environmental Justice and Health Disparities: Passion, Partnerships, and Progress - Sacoby Wilson

May 24, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

Environmental health scientist and environmental justice advocate Sacoby Wilson will detail the fight to address environmental injustice in the form of environmental racism, environmental classism, and environmental slavery across the U.S. He will discuss his efforts to "inpower" communities that have been differentially burdened by environmental hazards and his participation in community-university partnerships to address this injustice in Flint, Michigan, the Washington, DC region, and the Carolinas. Dr. Wilson is Assistant Professor of Applied Environmental Health at University of Maryland’s School of Public Health.