Environmentalism, not Apocalypticism, in Ancient Maya

October 14, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TITLE: Environmentalism, not Apocalypticism, in Ancient Mayan Civilization by Prof. Gerardo Aldana, Dept. of Chicano Studies, UCSB ABSTRACT: Many myths exist about Ancient Mayan Civilization. Prof. Aldana examines the Mayan representations of their culture in writing and artistic imagery, and will show how within Mayan scientific discoveries, there lies an environmentalists ethic that might be useful to modern society.