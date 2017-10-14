Envision! Dance | Dreams
Unabashedly theatrical, decidedly contemporary, joyously uplifting and often thought provoking, Hector Sanchez’s ENVISION will undoubtedly entertain with its cast of Santa Barbara dance favorites!
Featuring the creative and choreographic talents of:
HAROUT ARISTAKESSIAN • DWH
LAUREN BREESE • AIREDANSE
CESAR CARTAGENA
DERRICK CURTIS
VASILY GOLOVIN • DANCE FEVER
AUTUMN MCINTYRE • ELEVATED DREAMS
TERESA KUSKEY NOWAK • LA BOHEME
HECTOR SANCHEZ • JUST BAILA
BETHANY SUTHERLAND
JATILA VAN DER VEEN
TIMES: Saturday, October 14, at 2:00 P.M.
TIMES: Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $25 general, $20 students
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Hector Sanchez
- Starts: October 14, 2017 7pm - 9pm
- Price: $25 general, $20 students
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: https://centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#sections_a0F37000008CWH3EAO
- Sponsors: Hector Sanchez