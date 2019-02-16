Calendar » Envision: Humanity

February 16, 2019 from 7:30 PM

HECTOR SANCHEZ PRESENTS

ENVISION: HUMANITY

This theatrical representation of today's changing world promises to entertain, inspire and educate audiences of all ages. Collaborating artists weave intricate stories about life, society, and highlight social movements in a multimedia presentation intricately blending contemporary aerial and dance with imagery and music.

Special guest, Nathaniel Gray, speaks about The Santa Barbara Project, an in-depth look into the hearts of 200+ people that call Santa Barbara home.

Produced by Hector Sanchez in collaboration with Lauren Breese and the AIREDANSE Collective, plus Aurora Moon Tribe – Krischana Thompson, Selah Dance Collective – Meredith Cabaniss, The Santa Barbara Project – Nathaniel Gray, Yulia Maluta, Vasily Golovin, Jatila van der Veen and more.

TIMES: Friday, February 15 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, February 16 at 7:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $33 general, $28 student and senior



All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408