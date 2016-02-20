Calendar » Epiphany Project - The Poet and the Revolution

February 20, 2016 from 7:30pm

Epiphany Project - The Poet and the Revolution

On Saturday February 20, 7:30 PM The Ojai Art Center will present Epiphany Project "a unique hybrid of world music, art song, Americana and avant-garde folk; utterly uncategorizable but always transcendently beautiful." —Washington Post

The band will perform songs from their new recording “The Poet and the Revolution” which celebrates the power of poetry in music with virtuosic vocals, piano improvisations, and percussion bringing texts from around the world to life.

Epiphany Project is based in Berlin and rarely performs in the United States. This is a unique chance to see the band on the West Coast.

Catch a glimpse of their work here:

www.epiphanyrecords.com/epiphany-project-videos

and:

www.soundcloud.com/hodian/sets/epiphany-project-the-poet-and