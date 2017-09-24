Calendar » EQUINOX : A Concert in Celebration of the Changing Seasons

September 24, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Join Music Director Erin McKibben and guest artists for an

enchanting evening of divine music and delectable refreshment,

as Santa Barbara Revels marks our own change of seasons by performing

Celtic favorites and haunting Highland music from last year’s Scottish version

of The Christmas Revels as well as the music of Early California featured in this

year’s original show. Our new production will be set in the Rancho period

of the 1830s and includes mission music, sea shanties and special

Spanish selections played on traditional instruments. Enjoy a

varied selection of music from these diverse sources

and join the artists for a Courtyard reception.