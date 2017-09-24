EQUINOX : A Concert in Celebration of the Changing Seasons
Join Music Director Erin McKibben and guest artists for an
enchanting evening of divine music and delectable refreshment,
as Santa Barbara Revels marks our own change of seasons by performing
Celtic favorites and haunting Highland music from last year’s Scottish version
of The Christmas Revels as well as the music of Early California featured in this
year’s original show. Our new production will be set in the Rancho period
of the 1830s and includes mission music, sea shanties and special
Spanish selections played on traditional instruments. Enjoy a
varied selection of music from these diverse sources
and join the artists for a Courtyard reception.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBRevels
- Starts: September 24, 2017 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
- Location: The Presidio Chapel ~ 123 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.revelsequinox.brownpapertickets.com