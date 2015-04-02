Calendar » Eric Greitens

April 2, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: (805) 893-3535

Best-selling Author, Former Navy SEAL and Humanitarian

Eric Greitens

Resilience: Hard-Won Wisdom

for Living a Better Life

Thurs, April 2, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation

“If you’re in despair about America’s future, meet my hero - Eric Greitens.” – Tom Brokaw



Eric Greitens has been a Navy SEAL, best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar, White House Fellow and founder and CEO of The Mission Continues, a non-profit group that challenges veterans to serve and lead in communities across America. He has been awarded the Bronze Star and was named one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders in 2014 by Fortune magazine. His new book Resilience began as a series of encouraging letters to a former SEAL friend who was struggling with PTSD. The author (The Heart and the Fist) shares hard-won wisdom, showing people from all walks of life how to overcome obstacles and setbacks with positive action in order to lead vital, flourishing lives.



