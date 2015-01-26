Calendar » Eric Lichtblau - The Nazis Next Door

January 26, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Thousands of Nazis — from concentration camp guards to high-level officers in the

Third Reich — came to the United States after World War II and quietly settled into new

lives. They had little trouble getting in. With scant scrutiny, many gained entry on their

own as self-styled war "refugees," their pasts easily disguised and their war crimes soon

forgotten. But some had help and protection from the U.S. government. The CIA, the

FBI, and the military all put Hitler's minions to work as spies, intelligence assets, and

leading scientists and engineers, whitewashing their histories.



For the first time, once-secret government records and interviews tell the full story not

only of the Nazi scientists brought to America, but of the German spies and con men who

followed them and lived for decades as ordinary citizens. Only years after their arrival

did private sleuths and government prosecutors begin trying to identify the hidden Nazis.

But even then, American intelligence agencies secretly worked to protect a number of

their prized spies from exposure. Today, a few Nazis still remain on our soil.



Investigative reporter Eric Lichtblau, relying on a trove of newly discovered documents

and scores of interviews with participants in this little-known chapter of postwar history,

tells the shocking and shameful story of how America became a safe haven for Hitler's

men. Courtesy of The Book Den, copies of The Nazis Next Door will be available for

purchase and signing.