Erik Larson
May 6, 2013 from 8:00pm
Best-selling Author of In the Garden of the Beasts An Evening with Erik Larson Breathing Life into the Dead MON, MAY 6 8 PM CAMPBELL HALL $20 / $10 UCSB students Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: May 6, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: $20 General Public/ $10 UCSB Students
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2647