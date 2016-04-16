Calendar » Erin Graffy presents “The Italian Renaissance in Santa Barbara” at the Genealogical Society meeting.

Erin Graffy presents “The Italian Renaissance in Santa Barbara” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, April 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

We naturally think of Santa Barbara as a being a little "Spanish" town today — perhaps shaped by "Mexican" influences. But a good case could be made that it was the large number of Italian immigrants (yes, Italians!) who played a significant role in transforming our sleepy little Hispanic village into an American town. The steady stream of Italian immigrants to Santa Barbara started from the Piedmont region of Italy in the late nineteenth century and continued to the Veneto area in the following mid-century, all seeking a new life in the new land of opportunity — and with these pioneering families came specific industries that distinguish Santa Barbara to this day.

Erin Graffy is an award-winning copywriter, author, historian and biographer. Her books, articles, and monographs have covered a range of topics from business marketing to psychology to medical research, from social commentary to humor and history.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

