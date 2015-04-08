Calendar » Escalating Income Inequality Leading to Social Injustice

April 8, 2015 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Many of today’s social problems in America may be a direct result of escalating income inequality. This program will begin with two short films; “How Economic Inequality Harms Societies” presented by Richard Wilkinson showing an amazing correlation between economic inequality and many social problems in the developed countries of the world. It illustrates that after a country reaches a certain level of affluence, average living standards no longer continue to rise as wealth increases. The film will be followed by a video presentation on the topic of addressing ways to reverse income inequality as it relates to classism in America delivered by Dr. Michelle Alexander, a Law professor at Ohio State, civil rights attorney, and award winning writer. Audience discussion will follow both presentations.