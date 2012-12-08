Calendar » Escaping Holiday Stress

December 8, 2012 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

We can feel very busy, we can feel very calm. These experiences seem to be black and white. It’s as if we are one or the other: busy or calm. No matter how much we have going on we can have a peaceful mind. We can be busy and peaceful. During one of the busiest times of year, we can carve out some time to learn useful techniques that will make our holiday season more enjoyable for both others and ourself. Class includes meditations and teachings suitable for everyone--no experience needed!