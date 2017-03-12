Calendar » Escuela de Vagabundos

March 12, 2017 from 3:00 pm

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is pleased to present Escuela de Vagabundos, the next installment of the Cine en Domingo Film Series and one of Mexico’s most beloved comedy films, on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Considered to be one of the finest comedies in Mexican cinema, Escuela de Vagabundos begins with Alberto Medina (Pedro Infante), a famous songwriter, on vacation when the old car he's driving suddenly overheats and starts shooting vapor through the radiator. Alberto gets out of the car to search for water but the car, not having on the emergency break, starts going downhill in reverse until it falls off a cliff and gets destroyed. Alberto must walk to find help and ends up in the Valverde's home, where he asks to make a phone call. His dirty and ragged clothes cause Emilia to take him for a tramp and she invites him to stay with them. Ultimately, he proves he is not a bad person and earns the family's respect.

Escuela de Vagabundos will also feature an introduction of captivating dialogue between civic leader Monique Limón and local media personality Andy Valdez. The film screens on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 3:00pm at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit http://bit.ly/2loruBL to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change. The film will screen in Spanish with no subtitles.