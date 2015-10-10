Calendar » Essay of Light: The Photography of Ansel Adams

October 10, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

This forum will focus on the life, philosophy, and photography of Ansel Adams, and their influence on how we perceive nature and its delicate beauty. An exploration of his highly significant contributions to fine art and conservation will be included. There will be time at the end for questions, comments and discussion.

Location: Institute of World Culture, Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Free of charge, but donations are appreciated.