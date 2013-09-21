ESSENCE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN
Come and listen to the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet from Dr. Shenoda MD, Cardiologist from Sansum Clinic, taste the healthy food from 9 restaurants/delis/caterer's from around the Mediterranean Sea, watch the demonstration from 3 popular Greek recipes, wine tasting, olive oil curing demonstration and olive oil with herbs tasting. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association & other Philanthropic Non Profit such as Kids "n" Cancer, Social services, Autism Assistance fund, Children's Medical Fund the Habitat for Humanity, Food Bank, Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center and many more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Global Gardens Olive Oil & gourmet food 1, Lykovouno Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2, Il Fustino 3, Luna Olivo Company 4, La Bodega de Espana-Tapas 5, Yannis Greek & American Deli 6, European Deli & Market 7, Zaytoon Lebanese Cui9sine Restaurant 8, Fesco Cafe 9, Pacific Crepes 10, Stella Mare's Restaurant & Le Cafe Stella Restaurant 11, Genuine Brea Company 12, Demetria Estates Winery 13, Lafond Winery & Vineyards 14, Santa Barbara Winery 15.
- Starts: September 21, 2013 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $35
- Location: 1205 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.saintbarbara.net/events
