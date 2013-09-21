Calendar » ESSENCE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN

September 21, 2013 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Come and listen to the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet from Dr. Shenoda MD, Cardiologist from Sansum Clinic, taste the healthy food from 9 restaurants/delis/caterer's from around the Mediterranean Sea, watch the demonstration from 3 popular Greek recipes, wine tasting, olive oil curing demonstration and olive oil with herbs tasting. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association & other Philanthropic Non Profit such as Kids "n" Cancer, Social services, Autism Assistance fund, Children's Medical Fund the Habitat for Humanity, Food Bank, Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center and many more.