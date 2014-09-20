Calendar » Essence of the Mediterranean

September 20, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Essence of the Mediterranean celebrates food and wine

The Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society is hosting the, “Essence of the Mediterranean,” an afternoon celebrating Mediterranean cuisine, wine, olive oil, bread, and chocolate on Saturday, September 20, 2014 from 2 to 5 pm. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and to other philanthropic causes.

The event takes place on the campus and in the gardens of the Saint Barbara Event Center, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. The public is invited to attend, and tickets, priced at $35, include unlimited tastings of food and wine from almost 20 local purveyors and wineries.

“Last year we had such a great response to our first Essence event, that our attendees requested we repeat the event in 2014. Tickets are limited and will sell out quickly, so we urge the public to buy them now”, said event chair Georgia Gastouniotis.

The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society is an international philanthropic organization. The word “Philoptochos” translates from the Greek to “friends of the poor,” and the Society supports numerous local, national, and world-wide philanthropic causes.

To purchase tickets for the Essence of the Mediterranean or for inquiries, please email Georgia Gastouniotis at [email protected]