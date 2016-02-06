Calendar » Essential Changes to the DSM-5: Legal and Ethical Issues

February 6, 2016 from 8:00am

The Graduate School of Psychology and California Lutheran University are pleased to sponsor this CE workshop to facilitate networking among clinical professionals in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties. We welcome the attendance of clinicians and graduate students in MFT, counseling psychology, clinical psychology, social work, or related programs.

Educational Goals and Learning Objectives:

Participants will be able to:

Name and explain the three major sections of the DSM-5.

Explain the primary reason the “bereavement exclusion” was eliminated.

Give three examples of insurance fraud with regard to DSM-5 diagnosing.

Be able to name two reasons why it is tempting to give a “parity” diagnosis.

Use their “cultural lens” with regard proper diagnosis.

Psychotherapists struggle with the role of the DSM-5 system and ethical diagnosing of clients. This workshop examines the major changes to the DSM-5 including: the non-axial system, ICD-9 and ICD-10 requirements, substitutions for Axis I through V, and the primary “lifespan” chapter arrangement. Informed consent, proper billing, and multicultural challenges will be addressed. Potential harm inherent in using diagnostic inflation for reimbursement, assigning improper parity diagnoses, fraudulent insurance practices, and documented ethical controversies related to development of the DSM-5 will be discussed.

Pamela Harmell, Ph.D., is a national lecturer specializing in legal and ethical issues in clinical practice. She is a professor at the Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology and has written extensively in professional publications on ethical practice. She maintains a private practice specializing in individual psychotherapy and couple counseling.

Harmell is a past chair of the California Psychological Association Ethics Committee, serves as co-chair of the Los Angeles County Psychological Association Ethics Committee, and is former president of the Los Angeles County Psychological Association. She received a Gubernatorial appointment to the California Board of Psychology where she served her final year as president.

California Lutheran University is approved by the California Psychological Association (CPA) to provide continuing professional education for psychologists. The California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) now recognizes CPA continuing education credit for license renewal for LCSWs and MFTs. California Lutheran University maintains responsibility for this program and its content. This program will provide attendees with 6 CE credits for full attendance; no partial credit will be awarded. CPA OPD Provider GRA03. Also, California Lutheran University is a WASC accredited institution. The BBS recognizes WASC accredited institution CE offerings for LMFT, LPCC, and LCSW license renewal.

Agenda

8:00 a.m.: Registration

8:30-11:30 a.m.: Speaker content

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: Plated lunch ($15)

1:00-4:00 p.m.: Speaker content

*Coffee, tea, and light refreshments will be provided during breaks

Registration

Early bird registration: $75 (ends 01/29/16); General registration: $100 (01/30/16 - 02/03/16); GSoP employees, students and alumni: free.