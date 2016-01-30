Calendar » Essential Water: Embracing & Shaping the Future of a Limited Resource

January 30, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 pm

A new Annual Lecture and Community Gathering on Water Sustainability has been launched in memory of Darcy Aston, 1981 UCSB Environmental Studies Alum and beloved member of the Santa Barbara community. The lectures will focus on innovative approaches to the complex issues of water quality, water conservation and watershed protection. The first lecture and community potluck gathering is scheduled for January 30, 2016 at the Mosher House Alumni Hall on the UCSB campus. The free lecture begins at 3:00 p.m. with the potluck immediately following. The public is invited to attend. For further details, please check the events page on the UCSB Environmental Studies program website at http://www.es.ucsb.edu/news.