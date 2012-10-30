Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:01 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Essentials of Film Production - 7 Week Course Starting Oct. 30th

October 30, 2012 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm
7 wk workshop designed to guide students through essential aspects of production & post-production & they’ll produce, direct, edit a 2-3min. movie, operate camera, record sound & edit. Teams of 4 will work out pre-production elements. In an intensive production weekend, they’ll rotate & produce, direct, shoot, & record a unique series of short films. Equip. & Course Materials are included in cost. Students’ finished edited projects: receive a DVD; uploaded CFSSB's YouTube channel & website.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: pbkns
  • Starts: October 30, 2012 6:30pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: $300/CFSSB Members; $369/non-members
  • Location: 915 E Montecito Street (one block off Milpas)
  • Website: http://www.cfssb.org/
 
 
 