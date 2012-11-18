Calendar » Establishing Authenticity in Traditional Chinese Painting

November 18, 2012 from 2:30pm

Lecture by Stephen Little, Curator and Head of the Chinese & Korean Art Department, Los Angeles County Museum of Art Issues of connoisseurship have been central to the appreciation and study of traditional Chinese paintings. How does one determine an authentic Chinese painting from a copy or forgery, and what determines the difference between a copy and a forgery? This lecture examines some of the key issues and techniques involved in the connoisseurship of Chinese painting.