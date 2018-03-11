Calendar » etc ON STAGE

March 11, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

In this inaugural etc ON STAGE, Artistic Director Jonathan Fox shares insights about the process of adapting Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives—what translated well to the stage, what he was determined not to lose, and what he was inspired to add.

We will be serving curated cocktails and specialty hors d’oeuvres—on the New Vic stage! This is a unique opportunity that you won’t want to miss.

Tickets only $125 per person. Seating is limited for this intimate event. Reserve your place today!