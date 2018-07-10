Calendar » ETC’s Young Actors Conservatory

July 10, 2018 from 10:00am

Reservation and now being accepted for ETC's Premier Summer Theater Program for young and aspiring artists ages 14 to 18 years old. A three-week course, starting July 10 and running through July 18, 2018.

With a curriculum that focuses on principles of acting, movement, voice, improv, and other vital elements of theater training, ETC’s Young Actors Conservatory is Santa Barbara’s premier summer theater program for young and aspiring artists with a passion for delving deeper into the craft of theater!