ETC’s Young Playwrights Festival

May 21, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Ensemble Theatre Company is proud to present the launch of its new Young Playwrights Festival, a theatrical evening of staged readings of plays written by Santa Barbara high school students. The event will be presented at the New Vic on Monday, May 21st at 7 pm under the direction ETC's Director of Education Marcus Giamatti. FREE 

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Ensemble Theatre Company
  • Price: Free
  • Location: New Vic Theater
  • Website: https://bit.ly/2IttHEz
