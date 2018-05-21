Calendar » ETC’s Young Playwrights Festival

May 21, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Ensemble Theatre Company is proud to present the launch of its new Young Playwrights Festival, a theatrical evening of staged readings of plays written by Santa Barbara high school students. The event will be presented at the New Vic on Monday, May 21st at 7 pm under the direction ETC's Director of Education Marcus Giamatti. FREE