Calendar » Ethical Dilemma: Childhood Immunizations

November 6, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Instructor: Benjamin Bycel

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning announces its Fall Term event series “CLL Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events” series, inviting the community to meet and hear from leading experts about timely local and global topics.

To immunize or not immunize – that is the question in this ethics-based panel discussion.

Public concern regarding the effects of vaccines has been expressed since the first smallpox inoculation in 1796. Now we are bombarded in the news and online media with research data and anecdotal evidence supporting both sides of the issue. Is it ethical not to immunize your children? What about the threat to public health? Is it ethical for public schools to require immunizations? Form your own opinion as local experts explore the facts and myths, pros and cons, and answer your questions.

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2014

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

