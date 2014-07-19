Calendar » Even the Rain (Film and Discussion)

July 19, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for a film and discussion. In Even the Rain, an idealistic filmmaker travels to Cochabamba, Bolivia to make a revisionist film about Christopher Columbus’s conquest of the Americas and how the Spanish treated the native peoples. The film crew hires local actors and natives to play extras because of the cheap labor, and then discovers that the film crew is repeating the actions and attitudes of the Spaniards they are criticizing. During the filming, local citizens, including a native actor, are mounting a protest against a multi-national corporation that is taking control of their water supply. (Historically, between 1999 and 2000, the people of Cochabamba, Bolivia, actually waged a successful protest campaign against water privatization.) The question becomes one of whether the protagonists will live up to their convictions.

Suggested donation $3.