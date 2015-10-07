Calendar » ‘Even the Rain’ (Spanish)

October 7, 2015 from 7:00pm

With ample irony, Even the Rain explores the effects of Spanish imperialism, still resonating in the struggle against oppression by indigenous peoples. Directed by Icíar Bollaín, the 2010 film garnered rave reviews, 13 Goya nominations, and the Panorama Audience Award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

A Spanish film crew headed by the idealistic director Sebastian (Gael García Bernal) and his cynical producer Costa (Luis Tosar) arrives in Bolivia to make a revisionist epic about Christopher Columbus and the conquest of Latin America – on the cheap. But when riots break out in Cochabamba over plans to privatize the water supply, film production is interrupted and the convictions of the crew members are challenged. Playing in the background are the stories of 16th-century priests Bartolomé de las Casas and Antonio de Montesinos, the first radical voices of conscience against an empire.

Admission is free. Carmike Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive. Please arrive 30 minutes before the screening time to secure a seat. Spanish and Quechua with English subtitles.

For More Information:

Rafaela Fiore Urizar

[email protected]

805-493-3476