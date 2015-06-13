Calendar » Evening in the Garden Dinner

June 13, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Evening in the Garden- A Special Fundraiser Meal Served at Trinity Gardens Saturday, June 13th, 5:30 to 8:00

Guests will enjoy a specially prepared meal and garden setting decorated with lights and lanterns for an elegant “Evening in the Garden” fundraiser at Trinity Gardens, 5:30 to 8:00 on June 13th.

Prepared by Trinity Gardens cooks using garden-fresh produce, the sit-down dinner with printed menu features three appetizers, a multi-course meal (including gazpacho soup, beet risotto with roasted vegetables, plus a specialty dessert), sparkling water infused with fresh citrus, and local wine. Music by banjo player Bob Larkin and friends!

Reservations for the fundraising event are by June 9th to Katie Szopa, 805-705-3422, [email protected] Cost is $50 per person, seating is limited.