Calendar » Evening In the Garden, Fundraiser

September 29, 2018 from 6 - 8

Join us for our 2nd annual OKTOBERFEST IN THE GARDEN, our yearly fundraiser for Trinity Gardens! Enjoy music by the Hofbrau Hix; Delicious food from the garden and donated by Lazy Acres & beer and wine donated by Beer Plus Wine! Be green and bring your own stein!

Helping to support our mission of garden education, growing food for donation and creating a community garden. Please check out our website for more information.