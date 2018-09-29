Evening In the Garden, Fundraiser
September 29, 2018 from 6 - 8
Join us for our 2nd annual OKTOBERFEST IN THE GARDEN, our yearly fundraiser for Trinity Gardens! Enjoy music by the Hofbrau Hix; Delicious food from the garden and donated by Lazy Acres & beer and wine donated by Beer Plus Wine! Be green and bring your own stein!
Helping to support our mission of garden education, growing food for donation and creating a community garden. Please check out our website for more information.
Event Details
- Starts: September 29, 2018 6 - 8
- Price: $50
- Location: 909 N La Cumbre rd. Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.trinitygardenssb.org/blog/
- Sponsors: Wine Plus Beer, Lazy Acers