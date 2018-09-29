Sunday, September 30 , 2018, 2:51 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Evening In the Garden, Fundraiser

September 29, 2018 from 6 - 8
Evening In the Garden, Fundraiser

Join us for our 2nd annual OKTOBERFEST IN THE GARDEN, our yearly fundraiser for Trinity Gardens! Enjoy music by the Hofbrau Hix; Delicious food from the garden and donated by Lazy Acres & beer and wine donated by Beer Plus Wine! Be green and bring your own stein!

Helping to support our mission of garden education, growing food for donation and creating a community garden. Please check out our website for more information. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Wine Plus Beer, Lazy Acers
  • Starts: September 29, 2018 6 - 8
  • Price: $50
  • Location: 909 N La Cumbre rd. Santa Barbara
  • Website: https://www.trinitygardenssb.org/blog/
  • Sponsors: Wine Plus Beer, Lazy Acers
 
 
 