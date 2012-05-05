Calendar » Evening of Indian Music

May 5, 2012 from 6:00pm

Raagmala, an association for promoting Indian music in Santa Barbara, is hosting a concert featuring rising star Sandeep Narayan on May 5th at the Girvetz Hall auditorium located in UCSB. Sandeep uses a Carnatic (South Indian) vocal style and will be accompanied by Mysore Srikanth on the violin, Neyvelli Venkatesh on the mrudumgam(percussion), and Nirmal Narayan on the morsing (jaw-harp). Free for students with valid I.D. General Admission is $10.