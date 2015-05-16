Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Evening of Song

May 16, 2015 from 6:00pm

Amber Wagner, Soprano, and Alan Darling, Pianist will be performing.  Amber is a world-renowned signer who frequently appears at the New York Metropolitan Opera House. Scottish pianist Alan Darling has performed recitals throughout Europe, Canada and the United States.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 16, 2015 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
  • Website: http://www.gslcms.org
 
 
 