Evening of Song
May 16, 2015 from 6:00pm
Amber Wagner, Soprano, and Alan Darling, Pianist will be performing. Amber is a world-renowned signer who frequently appears at the New York Metropolitan Opera House. Scottish pianist Alan Darling has performed recitals throughout Europe, Canada and the United States.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 16, 2015 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
- Website: http://www.gslcms.org