Calendar » Evensong Celebration of Mary in the Winter

December 11, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Come join the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes for an Evensong celebration at La Casa de Maria in Casa Regina meeting room. Our theme will be the Magnificat and its joyful proclamation that "the world is about to change." Rev. Suzanne Dunn and Rev. Jeannette Love, Roman Catholic Womenpriests, serve this Church. BRING: Your favorite artwork of Mary for a sharing table. Food and/or drink to share for a simple but festive Reception to follow. DIRECTIONS go to: www.lcdm.org