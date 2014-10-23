Calendar » EVENT: IHC Open House

October 23, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday, October 23, 2014 / 4:00 – 6:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Please join us for the IHC’s annual Open House. Meet new faculty, fellows and staff. Learn about the IHC’s programming series for this academic year: The Anthropocene: Views from the Humanities. Find out about collaborative research programs and funding opportunities. Enjoy good food, wine and conversation.

Sponsored by the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.