EVENT: IHC Open House
EVENT: IHC Open House
You are invited to the IHC’s Open House on Thursday, October 5, from 4-6 pm.
Cosponsored by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Meet new Humanities faculty, IHC fellows, and staff members. Learn about Crossings + Boundaries, our 2017-2018 public events series. Find out about our community-engagement programs and our numerous funding resources for faculty and graduate students. Explore our new lending library. Enjoy good food, drink, and conversation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 5, 2017 4 pm - 6 pm
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB MCcune Conference Room, HSSB 6020
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/ihc-open-house-3/