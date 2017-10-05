Calendar » EVENT: IHC Open House

October 5, 2017 from 4 pm - 6 pm

EVENT: IHC Open House

You are invited to the IHC’s Open House on Thursday, October 5, from 4-6 pm.

Cosponsored by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts.

Meet new Humanities faculty, IHC fellows, and staff members. Learn about Crossings + Boundaries, our 2017-2018 public events series. Find out about our community-engagement programs and our numerous funding resources for faculty and graduate students. Explore our new lending library. Enjoy good food, drink, and conversation.