Calendar » Event Reminder: SCA Impact Investing in Real Estate

June 12, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

1. Urban Villages

Gino Dante Borges, Partner and Director of Impact at OpenPath Investments

2. Low-Income Housing

Joe Halsell, President/CEO of Halsell Builders and partner of North County United Way

3. Co-Working Space

Dan Ferrick, Co-Founder & Managing Member at Impact Hub Santa Barbara



Members reception immediately to follow.

