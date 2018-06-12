Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Event Reminder: SCA Impact Investing in Real Estate

June 12, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Event Reminder: SCA Impact Investing in Real Estate

1. Urban Villages 
Gino Dante Borges, Partner and Director of Impact at OpenPath Investments

2. Low-Income Housing
Joe Halsell, President/CEO of Halsell Builders and partner of North County United Way

3. Co-Working Space
Dan Ferrick, Co-Founder & Managing Member at Impact Hub Santa Barbara
 
Members reception immediately to follow. 
 

 

Event Details

 
 
 