Calendar » EVERYBODY DANCE DAY! VAMOS TODOS A BAILAR!

June 18, 2016 from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Let’s dance! It’s all fun. it’s all styles, and it’s abou† everybody getting together and workin’ it! We bring the teachers, and you dance. Rock, Latin, HipHop, Freestyle. We’ve got the lessons, you’ll have the moves. And at 5:00 pm, you get the chance to see State Street Ballet dancers in action, performing short, innovative works. Join us for this great day of community dance spirit!



¡Báilamos! Nos divertirémos. Ay todos tipos, y solo es sobre juntarnos y divertirnos. Nos traigan los maestros, y ustedes bailan. Tenemos Rock, Latino, Hip hop, y Freestyle. ¡Tenemos las clases, tienen la movida! Y a las 5 de la noche, tienen la opertunidad a ver los bailadores de State Street Ballet en acción, que bailaren obras innovadoras. Unense para este día fantástico en la comunidad de baile.