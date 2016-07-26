Calendar » Everyone can Learn to Skate!

July 26, 2016 from 4:00 pm

Sign up for our next session of Skating School! Everyone can Learn to Skate at Ice in Paradise, the premier ice arena on the Central Coast! Home of the UCSB Gauchos Ice Hockey Club and the LA Kings-SB Royals High School Hockey Team! Learn to skate or play ice hockey! 8 weeks only $145.