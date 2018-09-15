Calendar » Everyone in Harmony! Presented by Pacific Sound Chorus

September 15, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm

Pacific Sound Chorus is excited to bring Top 10 International quartet, The Newfangled Four, for a one day only, two-show engagement. They will be joined by the 2017 Sweet Adelines International Small Chorus Champions, Carpe Diem Chorus, and fantastic chapter quartets.

This show will be at the beautiful Marjorie Luke Theatre. Gold Section tickets guarantee you a spot within the first 4 rows, up-close and personal to the action!