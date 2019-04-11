Calendar » Everything is Illuminated

April 11, 2019 from 8:00 PM

Jonathan, a young Jewish-American writer, travels to Ukraine to seek out the woman who saved his grandfather from the Nazis. He hires a randy young Ukrainian tour guide who takes him on a hilarious road trip in search of the woman’s village, as they confront haunting memories along the way. The Southern California premiere of a stunning adaptation of the beloved novel.