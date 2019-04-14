Everything is Illuminated
April 14, 2019 from 7:00PM
Jonathan, a young Jewish-American writer, travels to Ukraine to seek out the woman who saved his grandfather from the Nazis. He hires a randy young Ukrainian tour guide who takes him on a hilarious road trip in search of the woman’s village, as they confront haunting memories along the way. The Southern California premiere of a stunning adaptation of the beloved novel.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria Production sponsored by Zegar Family Foundation Additional sponsorship from Sybil Rosen Barbara and Sam Toumayan
- Starts: April 14, 2019 7:00PM
- Price: $25 to $70
- Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
- Website: https://ensembletheatre.com/boxoffice/nowplaying-season-18-19#4
