Everything is Illuminated

April 17, 2019 from 8:00PM
Jonathan, a young Jewish-American writer, travels to Ukraine to seek out the woman who saved his grandfather from the Nazis. He hires a randy young Ukrainian tour guide who takes him on a hilarious road trip in search of the woman’s village, as they confront haunting memories along the way. The Southern California premiere of a stunning adaptation of the beloved novel.

 

  • Starts: April 17, 2019 8:00PM
  • Price: $25 to $70
  • Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
  • Website: https://ensembletheatre.com/boxoffice/nowplaying-season-18-19#4
  • Sponsors: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria Production sponsored by Zegar Family Foundation Additional sponsorship from Sybil Rosen Barbara and Sam Toumayan
 
 
 