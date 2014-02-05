Evolutions Medical & Day Spa: Anniversary Open House
Evolutions Medical & Day Spa in Santa Barbara invites you to help us celebrate our 8th birthday at our Anniversary Open House! Attendees will enjoy discounts on services and products, numerous raffles and games (over $5000 in prizes), complimentary mini-treatments such as massage and make-up application, interactive education on your skin, live Dysport demonstrations, and much more. First 50 guests will get great Gift Bags too! Wednesday, February 5, 2014. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Event flier online: http://www.evolutionsmedicalspa.com/events-medical-spa.html
