Calendar » EWGA 21st Breast Cancer Golf Tournament

October 1, 2017 from 8.30a, - 4.00pm

Come join us for our EWGA 21st Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament and the 8th Bobbie Kline Memorial. What could be more fun than playing golf for such a good cause - and all monies go to local breast cancer charities.

Come as a team or we'll match you up with fun people!

SCHEDULE

Check-in - 7.30am

Shot Gun Start - 8.30am

BBQ Lunch & Awards - 1.00pm

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Two Best Ball of Foursome - Team gross & net winners. Hole in one prizes. Closest to the pins on par three's. Others on Course Contests

EVENTS & AWARDS

BBQ Lunch

Awards Presentation

Incredible Auction Items

Awesome Raffle Prizes

ENTRY FEE

Individual ... $150

Foursome .. $600

Foursome and a tee sign - $800

REIGSTRATION DETAILS

Deadline - September 24th

Sign up at www.ewgasb.org or call:

Susan Parker on 805 708 6957

Tammy Esposito on 805 637 8113

PLEASE COME JOIN US ON OCTOBER 1st AND HELP US RAISE MORE THAN EVER!