EWGA 21st Breast Cancer Golf Tournament
Come join us for our EWGA 21st Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament and the 8th Bobbie Kline Memorial. What could be more fun than playing golf for such a good cause - and all monies go to local breast cancer charities.
Come as a team or we'll match you up with fun people!
SCHEDULE
Check-in - 7.30am
Shot Gun Start - 8.30am
BBQ Lunch & Awards - 1.00pm
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Two Best Ball of Foursome - Team gross & net winners. Hole in one prizes. Closest to the pins on par three's. Others on Course Contests
EVENTS & AWARDS
BBQ Lunch
Awards Presentation
Incredible Auction Items
Awesome Raffle Prizes
ENTRY FEE
Individual ... $150
Foursome .. $600
Foursome and a tee sign - $800
REIGSTRATION DETAILS
Deadline - September 24th
Sign up at www.ewgasb.org or call:
Susan Parker on 805 708 6957
Tammy Esposito on 805 637 8113
PLEASE COME JOIN US ON OCTOBER 1st AND HELP US RAISE MORE THAN EVER!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: EWGA/Tammy Esposito
- Starts: October 1, 2017 8.30a, - 4.00pm
- Price: 150
- Location: Sandpiper Golf Course
- Website: www.ewgasb.org
- Sponsors: EWGA/Tammy Esposito