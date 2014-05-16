Calendar » EWGA Nine, Dine, Wine and Join

May 16, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

EWGA invites Women Golfers to Play Nine, Dine, Wine and Join



The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Executive Women’s Golf Association (EWGA) is pleased to host a Nine, Dine, Wine, and Join golf event starting at 5pm on Friday May 16, 2014 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, 3500 McCaw Avenue at Las Positas. EWGA Chapters across the country are participating and are encouraging others in their community new to golf to come to a relaxing event and learn about EWGA.



Local golfers are invited to come and join EWGA for a fun evening of golf, followed by dinner and wine. Golfers will play nine holes of golf and earn wine points, then have an enjoyable dinner and social hour where wine points are redeemed for actual wine.



Sign up on the EWGA SB website: www.ewgasb.org.



Cost for the event is $8 payable on the website. In addition, the costs for golf and dinner are paid by each player.



EWGA is dedicated to enriching the lives of women through the game of golf. Guests will learn all about the EWGA at this event and invited to join too. EWGA can’t wait to meet new members!