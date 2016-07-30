Calendar » EWGA’s Knarley Harley Charity Tournament

July 30, 2016 from 9am - 5pm

EWGA presents the KNARLEY HARLEY FUNDRAISER GOLF TOURNAMENT to

support the SANTA BARBARA RIDERS FOR VETERANS FOUNDATION!

Everyone welcome at this super fun charity golf tournament to be held at Alisal River

Course on July 30th!

Format: 4 person team, two person best ball with a twist and pure enjoyment.

Cost: $125 (sounds a lot but it covers your green fees, golf cart and a full Mexican

buffet dinner AND its for a great cause!

Bring: $15 (if you really want to have fun) to purchase the golf coupon book!!

Bonus #1: Wear something leather and receive a free mulligan! (shoes, belts & golf

gloves do not count!)

Bonus #2: We will have our famous Jell-O shooters!

Check-in: 8.00am Check-in/ 9.00am SHOTGUN

Sign up by: July 22nd at www.ewgasb.org.

Need help: Contact Tammy Esposito - 805 637 8113 or [email protected]

What could be better than playing golf to support this great cause!

For more information visit our website at www.ewgasb.org.

See you on the links very soon!